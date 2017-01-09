World Briefs: Istanbul nightclub attacker 'an Uzbek'

Istanbul nightclub attacker 'an Uzbek'

ISTANBUL • The attacker who shot dead 39 people on New Year's Day at an Istanbul nightclub has been identified as an Uzbek militant who is a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Turkish press reports said.

Intelligence services and anti-terror police in Istanbul said the 34-year-old man is part of a Central Asian ISIS cell, reported the Hurriyet daily and other Turkish media. He reportedly uses the code name Ebu Muhammed Horasani within ISIS.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hunt on for attacker of US consular officer

GUADALAJARA (Mexico) • The Mexican authorities are on the hunt for a gunman who was disguised as a female nurse when he shot and wounded a United States consular official in the city of Guadalajara.

The US official, who is in stable condition, interviews visa applicants at the consulate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Portuguese president dies at 92

LISBON • Portugal's former president Mario Soares, widely seen as the father of the country's modern-day democracy, died aged 92 last Saturday, a fortnight after being admitted to hospital. Portugal has declared three days of national mourning from today and his state funeral will be held tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE