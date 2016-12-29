World Briefs: Israeli military nabs Hamas chief's brother

Israeli military nabs Hamas chief's brother

JERUSALEM • Israel's military said yesterday it had arrested the brother of a Hamas security chief, accused of involvement in tunnel building in the Gaza Strip.

The military said in a statement that Bilaal Razayna was arrested after crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Argentinian ex-leader indicted for corruption

BUENOS AIRES • Former Argentinian president Cristina Fernandez was indicted on charges that she ran a corruption scheme with former public works secretary Jose Lopez, who was arrested in June trying to stash millions of dollars in a convent. A judge on Tuesday accused them of taking money meant for roadworks.

REUTERS

Dutch investigating IVF sperm mix-up

THE HAGUE • The University Medical Centre in Utrecht is probing how up to 26 women were fertilised by "sperm other than that of the intended father" at its in-vitro fertilisation laboratory. Half of the women have already become pregnant or had their babies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE