World Briefs: Israeli army destroys Hamas' Gazan tunnel

Israeli army destroys Hamas' Gazan tunnel

JERUSALEM • Israel's army yesterday said it had destroyed a Hamas tunnel crossing from the Gaza Strip into its territory after more than two weeks of tension along the border of the Palestinian enclave.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel. The tunnel crossed into Israeli territory by several metres but did not yet have an exit point, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

The tunnel, which the army said connected to several others within Gaza and could have been used for attacks, was destroyed by filling it with material to make it inoperative.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Protest over jailed Catalan leaders

BARCELONA • Thousands of people began marching in Barcelona yesterday to protest against the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders facing trial on "rebellion" charges.

Many chanted "Freedom for the political prisoners" as they massed on the Parallel Avenue, one of the city's main streets, wearing yellow scarves, sweaters or jackets - the colour chosen to show solidarity with the jailed leaders.

The march was called by a platform set up last month to "defend Catalan institutions" and "the rights and fundamental freedoms" of its citizens.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Call to oppose any moves to fire Mueller

WASHINGTON • More than 200 former Justice Department employees are urging Congress to "swiftly and forcefully respond" should President Donald Trump fire Mr Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the federal probe.

"It is up to the rest of us, and especially our elected representatives, to come to their defence and oppose any attempt by the President or others to improperly interfere in the department's work," according to a statement signed by 245 former officials who worked under current and previous administrations.

WASHINGTON POST