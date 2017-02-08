World Briefs: Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump's warning

Iran's supreme leader rebuffs Trump's warning

DUBAI • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Mr Donald Trump's warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the new United States President had shown the "real face" of American corruption.

In his first speech since Mr Trump's inauguration, Iran's supreme leader called on Iranians to respond to the US leader's "threats" on Feb 10, the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

The White House has said that last week's missile test was not a direct breach of Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with six world powers, but that it "violates the spirit of that".

REUTERS

Canadian mum guilty of hiding 6 infants' remains

WINNIPEG • A Canadian judge found a mum guilty of concealing the decomposing remains of her six babies in a storage locker. Police found the remains of five boys and a girl - all linked to Andrea Giesbrecht, 42, by DNA evidence - at gestational ages ranging between 34 and 40 weeks, in garbage bags, plastic bins and pails, along with toys and clothing in the locker.

One infant's remains were encased in concrete and another in a detergent-like powder. All were too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.

REUTERS

British Parliament will get to vote on Brexit deal

LONDON • British lawmakers will be given the chance to vote on the government's final Brexit deal before the exit terms are debated by the European Parliament.

The government will bring forward a motion on the final agreement to be approved by both houses of Parliament before it is concluded, junior Brexit minister David Jones said yesterday. The statement represents a concession to lawmakers who were pushing for a "more meaningful" vote on the deal. The vote would cover the withdrawal arrangements and the terms of Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

REUTERS

Madonna adopts 2 more children from Malawi

BLANTYRE (Malawi) • US superstar Madonna adopted four-year-old twin girls from Malawi yesterday, said a court official in Lilongwe, taking the number of children she has adopted from the country to four.

Just two weeks ago, the singer denied that she was involved in any adoption application in Malawi after news of her court case first emerged. On Jan 24, local media reports said she had appeared in court, accompanied by two unidentified children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE