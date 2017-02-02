World Briefs: Iran confirms ballistic missile test

Iran confirms ballistic missile test

TEHERAN • Iran confirmed yesterday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but added that the test did not breach Teheran's nuclear accord with world powers or a United Nations Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but this was the first during US President Donald Trump's administration.

Mr Trump said during his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile programme.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Iran's Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said, according to Tasnim news agency.

REUTERS



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



Ancient Italian arena may get roof

MILAN • A controversial project to cover the Verona arena has been nudged forward with the announcement that a German proposal won a competition for the best proposal to shield the ancient Roman amphitheatre from rain.

The €13.5 million (S$20.5 million) proposal by engineering firm Schlaich Bergermann Partner and architectural firm Gerkan, Marg and Partners called for a curtain membrane that would be extended on cables. It would be barely visible when retracted.

A handout photo from the press office of Verona showed a rendering of the project (left), which was unveiled during a news conference on Tuesday.

Verona Mayor Flavio Tosi said the project could be completed in three years if approved by the Cultural Ministry in Rome.

NZ heading to polls on Sept 23

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English has called an election for Sept 23. He took over as premier last month following the unexpected resignation of his predecessor, Mr John Key.

Mr English's centre-right National Party has governed for the past eight years and is seeking a fourth straight term - this time, without the popular Mr Key.

The next election was due around September. The centre-left Labour and Green parties have formed an alliance to challenge the National Party.

REUTERS