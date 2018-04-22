World Briefs: Inspectors take samples in Douma

Inspectors take samples in Douma

MOSCOW • Inspectors from the global chemical arms watchdog yesterday took samples in the Syrian town of Douma after an alleged poison gas attack, the body said.

A fact-finding mission from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) visited Douma "today to collect samples for analysis in connection with allegations of chemical weapons use on April 7, 2018. The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma", the organisation said in a statement.

The team has been in Syria for a week, but had not travelled to the city so far because of security fears. The Syrian government has consistently denied using chemical arms and invited the OPCW to investigate the attack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CDC warning on romaine lettuce

WASHINGTON • Romaine lettuce should be off the menu of American households and restaurants, the health authorities have said, after a spreading E.coli outbreak infected 53 people in 16 states.

The warning from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday covers all types of romaine lettuce from areas in and around Yuma, Arizona. "Do not buy or eat romaine lettuce at a grocery store or restaurant unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region," the CDC said on its website.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Apple to replace flawed batteries

CUPERTINO (California) • Apple has said component failure in a limited number of MacBook Pros has caused the built-in battery to expand, adding that it will offer worldwide free replacement for such batteries.

Apple said on Friday that the flaw, reported in some 13-inch MacBook Pros without touch bars, is not a safety issue. The affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, Apple said on its support page, without giving the actual number of MacBooks affected.

REUTERS