World Briefs: Hundreds evacuated as PNG volcano erupts

Hundreds evacuated as PNG volcano erupts

SYDNEY • About 600 residents on a tiny island off Papua New Guinea have been evacuated after a volcano previously believed to be dormant erupted and spewed a continuous plume of ash, officials and reports said yesterday. The 365m-tall volcano on the northern island of Kadovar erupted on Friday, the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran's nationwide unrest quelled

DUBAI • Iran's Revolutionary Guards said yesterday the country's people and security forces had put an end to widespread unrest fomented by foreign enemies, as Parliament and security officials met to discuss the boldest challenge to the clerical establishment since 2009.

There has been more than a week of unrest in which 22 people have died and over 1,000 have been arrested, according to officials.

Residents in various cities have said the protests had subsided after the government intensified a crackdown by dispatching Revolutionary Guards forces to several provinces.

REUTERS