World Briefs: Headless body identified as Swedish journalist's

Headless body identified as Swedish journalist's

STOCKHOLM • The headless torso of a woman found at sea was identified yesterday as that of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who likely died aboard a Danish inventor's homemade submarine. Peter Madsen has been accused of negligent manslaughter in connection with the death of the 30-year-old reporter. In a grisly case that has gripped the nation, Danish police confirmed they had made a positive identification of the body, which was found on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Mattis in Turkey for talks on Syrian Kurdish militia

ANKARA • United States Defence Secretary James Mattis held talks with Turkish leaders in Ankara yesterday focusing on Washington's arming of a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed as a terror group by Turkey. Mr Mattis flew in for the one-day visit after stopping in Iraq to review progress against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, urging coalition partners to prevent other political issues from disrupting the growing momentum against the militants.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

S. Africa's first online rhino horn auction opens

JOHANNESBURG • Several hundred rhino horns will go under the hammer in South Africa's first online auction of the controversial product despite opposition from conservation groups, who contend the sale will encourage poachers.

The three-day sell-off got under way yesterday. It was organised by the owner of the world's largest rhino farm and went ahead after a last-minute legal tussle pushed its start back two days.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Egypt protests against US decision to withhold aid

CAIRO • Egypt has protested against a United States decision to withhold some military aid as a US delegation, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner, was in Cairo for meetings on the Middle East peace process.

The decision to withhold some financial and military aid, which reports said was because of concerns over Egypt's human rights record, came as a surprise after President Donald Trump pledged strong tries with the key US ally.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE