World Briefs: Gunmen attack Venezuelan voters

Gunmen attack Venezuelan voters

CARACAS • Gunmen on motorbikes attacked Venezuelans waiting to vote in a ballot organised by the opposition, killing a 61-year-old woman and wounding three other people, prosecutors said.

TV footage of the attack showed a panicked crowd running while gunshots were heard. Many sought refuge in a nearby church. Sunday's assault took place in a neighbourhood in the west of the capital Caracas. The vote was a symbolic rejection of President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the Constitution.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Danish soldiers learn to fight fake news

COPENHAGEN • Danish troops will get training in how to deal with Russian misinformation before being sent to join a Nato military build-up in Estonia in January, Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said yesterday.

"It is a whole new world. The Danish soldiers need to be extremely aware of that. Therefore, I have arranged with the armed forces that the soldiers being sent out in January are informed and educated in how to protect themselves," Mr Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster DR.

REUTERS

Book on Mandela's final years

JOHANNESBURG • An ambulance carrying South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela caught fire as it was rushing him to hospital, his doctor revealed in a book published yesterday.

The incident is one of several bizarre episodes contained in the book chronicling Mr Mandela's final years by Dr Vejay Ramlakan, who was South Africa's surgeon-general and the former president's physician until his death in 2013. Today is Mandela Day, an annual day to honour his memory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE