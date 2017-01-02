World Briefs: Gunman storms party, kills 11 and himself

Gunman storms party, kills 11 and himself

RIO DE JANEIRO • A gunman stormed a house party and killed at least 11 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the Brazilian city of Campinas.

Police in the state of Sao Paulo said the shooter was believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those killed. Local media reports said the couple's eight-year-old son also died.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Drunk pilot arrested just before take-off

MONTREAL • A Sunwing pilot was arrested after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to manoeuvre out of Calgary airport in Canada.

The 37-year-old man was found drunk in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico, on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burundi minister shot dead, suspect detained

NAIROBI • Burundi's Environment Minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early yesterday, police said, the first killing of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil.

Mr Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, the Water, Environment and Planning Minister, was killed shortly after midnight, according to a tweet sent by police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye.

He added that a woman had been arrested following the "assassination". The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE