World Briefs: Gunman in US kills one before being shot dead

Gunman in US kills one before being shot dead

SAN DIEGO • A man opened fire on people around a swimming pool in a San Diego apartment complex, killing one and injuring others before police shot him dead, US media said.

The attack happened during a birthday celebration in the University City section of the city on Sunday, NBC News' San Diego affiliate reported.

Two police officers arrived and confronted the gunman, who exchanged gunfire with them before he was shot, a witness said. Some of the victims were taken away in cars to hospital before paramedics made it to the scene.

REUTERS

Three arrested in London over thwarted terror plot

LONDON • Three women were arrested in east London yesterday under Britain's anti-terror laws, in connection with investigations into a plot thwarted last week.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

"The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road," the police said, referring to a location where a woman was shot during a raid which disrupted a militant plot last Friday.

REUTERS

Facebook ads targeted vulnerable Aussie kids

SYDNEY • The Australian operation of social media giant Facebook came under fire yesterday, after internal documents revealed that it was targeting vulnerable young Australians with its advertising.

The site determined when children had feelings such as "stressed", "overwhelmed" and "nervous", and then picked relevant advertisements for them, according to a document obtained by The Australian.

Facebook issued an apology in a statement, and said it will carry out an internal investigation into the conduct.

XINHUA