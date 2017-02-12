World Briefs: Greek PM warns IMF on debt solution

Greek PM warns IMF on debt solution

ATHENS • Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras yesterday warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to "stop playing with fire" in the handling of his country's debt.

Mr Tsipras said he is confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels with no breakthrough.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PAS given a month's ultimatum

ALOR STAR • Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has been given a one-month ultimatum to decide if it wants to be part of the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact ahead of the next general election. Former premier and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Mahathir Mohamad had said Harapan would still soldier on without PAS, according to the New Straits Times.

ISIS fighter stripped of Australian citizenship

SYDNEY • Khaled Sharrouf has become the country's first dual nationality individual to be stripped of Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws after fighting for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

REUTERS

Turkish hacker gets 8 years in US prison

NEW YORK • A Turkish hacker has been sentenced to eight years in a US prison for his role as one of the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled US$55 million (S$78 million) to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally. Ercan Findikoglu was sentenced by US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn after pleading guilty in March to computer intrusion conspiracy and other charges.

REUTERS