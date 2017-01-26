World Briefs: Greek bailout reforms on track for approval

Greek bailout reforms on track for approval

BRUSSELS • Euro zone creditors could approve the completion of the second set of Greek bailout reforms at the next meeting of finance ministers in February, an official said yesterday.

The approval of the outstanding reforms, mainly concerning Greek fiscal targets, the labour market and liberalisation of the energy sector, would pave the way for further euro zone loans to Athens, which faces large repayments in the third quarter.

REUTERS

Video of train-truck crash released

NORTH SALT LAKE (Utah) • Police in North Salt Lake have released a dashboard camera video showing a train crashing into a FedEx cargo truck in a heart-stopping collision.

The video shows the Utah Transit Authority passenger train crashing into the semi-trailer truck last Saturday, severing the vehicle and scattering packages across the road, ABC News reported.

The drivers and the 82 passengers on the train were unhurt.

German police root out far-right suspects

BERLIN • The German authorities yesterday carried out dawn raids against far-right suspects accused of plotting attacks on refugees, Jews and police, federal prosecutors said.

Police swooped on 12 homes and other sites in six states "as part of a federal investigation on suspicion of forming a right-wing extremist organisation", the prosecutor's office said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kuwait executes prince for murder

KUWAIT • Kuwait yesterday hanged a prince in the ruling Al-Sabah family for premeditated murder, state news agency Kuna reported, in what appeared to be the first execution of a member of the royal family in the Gulf state.

Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was hanged at Kuwait's central prison alongside six other prisoners, including a woman convicted of killing dozens of people at her husband's wedding to his second wife.

Al-Sabah's crime was "premeditated murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence", Kuna said.

The prince was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing his nephew, another prince, according to Kuwaiti newspapers.

REUTERS