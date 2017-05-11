World Briefs: Girl dies in British theme park water ride

Girl dies in British theme park water ride

LONDON • An 11-year-old girl died in hospital after falling from a water ride during a school trip to a British theme park, police said.

The accident happened on Tuesday while the girl and her classmates were riding on the Splash Canyon ride, described by the Drayton Manor Park in central England as "the most unpredictable and thrilling of river rapid rides".

The girl was rescued from the water by theme park employees but died in hospital of her injuries, police said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mexico has highest murder rate after Syria

LONDON • Mexico's ruthless drug cartels left the country with the world's highest murder rate last year, second only to Syria, a report by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

There were 23,000 homicides in Mexico in 2016, compared with 60,000 in Syria which has been wracked by civil war since 2011, according to the IISS report.

The level of violence in Mexico was attributed to the December 2006 decision by its then President Felipe Calderon to declare a "war on drugs" in an attempt to crush the cartels.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese fraudster gets home detention in NZ

WELLINGTON • A Chinese-born New Zealand citizen on China's most-wanted list was sentenced to five months home detention for money laundering yesterday, after years of investigation by police from both countries.

Businessman William Yan last year struck a deal with the police to forfeit a record NZ$42 million (S$41.1 million) in assets allegedly obtained through fraud in China, but did not admit guilt at the time. He pleaded guilty yesterday in the Auckland District Court.

Police said that almost NZ$28 million of the seized assets would go to China and New Zealand would keep the rest.

REUTERS

Sydney Opera House to be made sound at last

SYDNEY • Australia's world-renowned Opera House is to undergo its first major renovation since it opened in 1973 to help tackle sound problems that have haunted the building for years.

The decades-old equipment will be updated, and backstage engines, rigging and hoists will be replaced.

A "state-of-the-art acoustic enhancement system" will also be installed to address the building's notoriously poor sound quality.

Work will begin on May 20 .

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE