World Briefs: German mayor stabbed in neck

German mayor stabbed in neck

BERLIN • A German mayor who had won accolades for his welcoming approach to refugees was recovering yesterday after being stabbed in the neck in an attack the authorities said was politically motivated.

Mr Andreas Hollstein, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union, was at a kebab shop in the west German town of Altena on Monday evening when a man asked if he was the mayor, shouted criticisms of his asylum policies and then lunged at him with a foot-long blade.

At a news conference yesterday, he credited kebab shop owner Abdullah Demir, as well as the shop owner's wife and son, with intervening to save his life.

THE WASHINGTON POST

May draws flak over Brexit report

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May's attempts to keep her Brexit plans secret provoked a new row yesterday when lawmakers criticised her for failing to hand over complete studies on the economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union.

The government had promised to share more than 50 studies on how Brexit would affect different economic sectors, but on Monday, it gave lawmakers a hard copy of a report running to around 850 pages with parts redacted because of what ministers called commercial and confidential information.

Lawmakers hit back, saying the government was riding roughshod over a democratically elected Parliament - the latest tug of war over who should have influence over talks that will shape Britain's future standing in the world by unravelling more than 40 years of union with the bloc.

REUTERS

Diabetes, obesity led to 800,000 cancers

PARIS • Nearly 6 per cent of new cancers diagnosed worldwide in 2012 - some 800,000 cases - were caused by diabetes and excess weight, according to a study published yesterday.

Among the 12 types of cancer examined, the proportion of cases attributed to these factors was as high as a third, researchers reported in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, a leading medical journal. Cancers stemming from diabetes and obesity combined was almost twice as common among women than men, they found.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE