World Briefs: German duo jailed for killing China student

German duo jailed for killing China student

BERLIN • A German couple received lengthy jail sentences yesterday for brutally raping and killing a student from China. Local media reports identified the victim as Ms Li Yangjie, a 25-year-old architecture student.

The court in the city of Dessau said the 21-year-old defendants, named only as Sebastian F. and Xenia I., submitted their victim to a horrific ordeal that led to her death. The presiding judge jailed Sebastian F. for 15 years, and handed a juvenile sentence of five years and six months to his partner at the time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US woman jailed for role in friend's suicide

NEW YORK • A US judge sentenced a 20-year-old woman to 21/2 years in jail for encouraging her teenage boyfriend to make good on plans to kill himself.

Conrad Roy, then 17, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Michelle Carter exchanged hundreds of text messages with Roy, repeatedly urging him to follow through on his plan to kill himself.

The defence argued that Carter suffered from depressive and eating disorders, all of which swayed her judgment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE