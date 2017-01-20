World Briefs: George Bush Sr admitted to ICU

George Bush Sr admitted to ICU

WASHINGTON • Former US president George H.W. Bush was admitted to an intensive care unit on Wednesday after suffering from pneumonia.

Mr Bush, 92, was initially hospitalised on Saturday for shortness of breath. His wife was also admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital "as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Over $150k raised to reinstate Aussie ad

SYDNEY • A crowdfunding campaign to reinstate an Australia Day advertisement that featured children wearing Muslim headscarves has raised more than A$140,000 (S$150,600) in pledges by late yesterday.

The image of the young girls wearing hijabs was removed from a Melbourne billboard this week after the advertising firm behind the campaign to promote the holiday received threats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE