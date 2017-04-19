World Briefs: French authorities say terror plot foiled

French authorities say terror plot foiled

PARIS • The French authorities found guns and bomb-making materials yesterday after the arrest of two men suspected of plotting an "imminent" attack just days before presidential polls, sources close to the probe said.

The items were discovered during searches in the southern city of Marseille after the suspects - "radicalised" Frenchmen aged 23 and 29 - were taken into custody, sources said.

The sources asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the attack was to be carried out in the "next few days" as France gears up to vote on Sunday in the first round of a two-stage presidential election.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump advisers debate Paris accord

•WASHINGTON • Advisers to President Donald Trump discussed yesterday whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit planetary warming in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Under the pact, the US committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025.

REUTERS

Spanish PM called to testify in graft trial

MADRID • One of Spain's top criminal courts has summoned Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to testify as a witness in a major corruption trial.

The so-called Gurtel trial centres on a vast network that allegedly saw companies shower former lawmakers and civil servants from Mr Rajoy's ruling Popular Party with bribes in exchange for contracts. The 37 defendants include two former party treasurers and businessman Francisco Correa, the alleged mastermind of the network. Former health minister Ana Mato, who resigned in 2014 over the scandal, is also on the stand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Boy taken off flight: Airline apologises

MONTREAL • Air Canada has apologised and offered compensation for bumping a 10-year-old off a flight, the boy's father said on Monday, after the Canadian family's story sparked headlines following a high-profile incident involving US carrier United Airlines.

Mr Brett Doyle said his family contacted Air Canada last month, but received an apology and the offer of a C$2,500 (S$2,600) trip voucher only after the story was published by a newspaper last Saturday.

REUTERS