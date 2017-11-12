World Briefs: Franco-Swiss raid: 8 face terrorism charges

Franco-Swiss raid: 8 face terrorism charges

PARIS • Eight suspects have been placed under formal investigation in France following their arrest in joint counter-terrorism raids with the Swiss authorities, a judicial source said yesterday.

The suspects were among 10 detained last Tuesday by French and Swiss police as the result of an investigation into Islamists thought to have been radicalised by a Swiss imam.

REUTERS

Philippines rescues three from militants

MANILA • Three Vietnamese sailors held for eight months by Islamist gunmen have been rescued by soldiers in the southern Philippines, the army said yesterday, in the latest operation against the kidnap-for-ransom militants.

The sailors were found last Friday along with the body of another Vietnamese seaman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israel shoots down Syrian spy drone

JERUSALEM • Israel shot down a Syrian spy drone over Golan Heights yesterday, the Israeli military said. The drone was downed with a Patriot interceptor missile over the Golan demilitarised zone that separates Israeli and Syrian forces.

REUTERS