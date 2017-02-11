World Briefs: Four held over France terror attack plot

Four held over France terror attack plot

PARIS • Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were arrested yesterday by counter-terrorist officers in Montpellier in southern France, on suspicion of preparing an attack, said a police source.

"An attack has been foiled," said the source, adding that the four were arrested after buying acetone, a highly flammable liquid that can be used to make bombs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Arrest warrant issued for Peru ex-president

LIMA (Peru) • A Peruvian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for former president Alejandro Toledo, and said that he should spend up to 18 months in jail while prosecutors investigate him for allegedly taking US$20 million (S$28.4 million) in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

Judge Richard Concepcion said the evidence uncovered so far in a graft probe, including testimony from an Odebrecht executive and bank records, warranted putting Toledo in "preventive prison" while charges of influence peddling and money laundering were being prepared.

REUTERS

Obamacare critic Price is US health secretary

WASHINGTON • The United States Senate narrowly confirmed Dr Tom Price as President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary yesterday, appointing a fierce Obamacare critic who aims to implement a Republican promise to tear up the divisive healthcare reform law.

Dr Price, a congressman from Georgia and former orthopaedic surgeon, was confirmed as head of the Department of Health and Human Services along strict party lines, with the chamber's 52 Republicans voting for, and 47 Democrats against.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE