World Briefs: Former Catalan leader urges talks with Spain

Former Catalan leader urges talks with Spain

BERLIN • Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont called on Spain to abandon its attempts to prosecute separatist leaders following his departure from a German prison yesterday after being granted bail, urging Madrid to enter into dialogue with them.

On Thursday, judges rejected Spain's request to have him extradited to face charges for organising a referendum on Catalan independence that Madrid viewed as illegitimate.

REUTERS

Russia files lawsuit against messaging app

MOSCOW • Russia's state communications watchdog said yesterday that it has filed a lawsuit to limit access to the Telegram messaging app after the company refused to give Russian state security services access to its users' secret messages.

Russia's Federal Security Service has said it needs access to some Telegram messages for its work, including guarding against terrorist attacks. But Telegram has refused, citing respect for user privacy.

REUTERS

8 arrested in Australia for incest, child abuse

SYDNEY • Eight people have been arrested across Australia, police said yesterday, following a lengthy investigation into disturbing allegations of incest and child abuse.

Local media said they are part of an infamous family first exposed several years ago when police and child protection workers visited their compound and found a dozen filthy, neglected children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE