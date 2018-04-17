World Briefs: Facebook ads hail EU data protection law

Facebook ads hail EU data protection law

BERLIN • Facebook took out full-page ads in European newspapers yesterday to trumpet tough new European Union legislation that promises "more data protection for you", as the social media company seeks to win back trust following a damaging privacy scandal.

The new law, set to come into effect on May 25, aims to give users more control over how their personal information is stored and used online, with big fines for firms that break the rules.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Park won't appeal jail term for corruption

SEOUL • South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun Hye will not appeal her 24-year prison sentence for corruption, reports have said.

Yesterday, Park submitted an appeal waiver to the Seoul Central District Court to override an appeal filed by her younger sister last week, Yonhap news agency cited court officials as saying.

But an appeal hearing will nonetheless take place as prosecutors are seeking harsher punishment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rape, murder of girl: 8 plead not guilty

NEW DELHI • Eight men accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl pleaded not guilty yesterday to the horrific crime that has sparked revulsion and brought thousands on to India's streets in protest.

Four police officers and a Hindu temple custodian are among those accused of gang raping and killing a Muslim girl from a poor tribe in Jammu and Kashmir state, where the highly charged case has stoked long-simmering religious tensions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE