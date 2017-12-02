World Briefs: Ex-Trump adviser admits lying to FBI

Ex-Trump adviser admits lying to FBI

WASHINGTON • Michael Flynn, who was fired as US President Donald Trump's national security adviser after revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia's ambassador, yesterday pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about the contact.

He was accused of making false statement to FBI. His plea was the latest indication that he was cooperating with investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES

Military men appointed to Zimbabwe Cabinet

HARARE • Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed senior military officials to top posts in his first Cabinet, in what was widely seen as a reward for the army's role in the removal of his predecessor, Mr Robert Mugabe.

Mr Mnangagwa yesterday made Major-General Sibusiso Moyo foreign minister and gave Air Marshal Perrance Shiri the land portfolio.

He also brought back Mr Patrick Chinamasa as finance minister.

REUTERS