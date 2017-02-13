World Briefs: EU's Juncker won't seek second term

EU's Juncker won't seek second term

BERLIN • Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said he would not seek a second term when his tenure expires in 2019.

The head of the European Union's executive body also admitted last Saturday to fearing that Britain's negotiations to leave the EU could open up splits in the bloc. He urged the 27 EU countries - the entire bloc minus Britain, which wants to leave - to face challenges with strength and unity, but admitted to "serious doubts" that members shared the same goals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie man charged with raping tourist

SYDNEY • An Australian man has been charged over the alleged abduction and rape of a 24-year-old Belgian tourist after responding to her online advertisement asking for farm work.

The man, 52, was arrested in Meningie, 150km south-east of Adelaide city, and charged with three counts of rape and one of unlawful detention, police said last Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE