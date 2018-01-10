World Briefs: Europe's 'largest' casino to open in 2021

Europe's 'largest' casino to open in 2021

NICOSIA • A casino complex billed as the largest of its kind in Europe is scheduled to begin operations in Cyprus by 2021, giving a major boost to the economy, officials said yesterday. Estimated to cost €600 million (S$960 million), it will have 500 hotel rooms, 136 gaming tables and 1,200 gaming machines.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Microsoft suspends security patches

FRANKFURT • Microsoft Corp said yesterday it had suspended patches to guard against Meltdown and Spectre security threats for computers running AMD chipsets after complaints by AMD customers that the updates froze their machines.

Microsoft said it was working with AMD to resolve the issues and would resume software updates as soon as possible.

REUTERS

Repairman burnt by faulty iPhone battery

ZURICH • An overheated iPhone battery injured a repairman in an Apple store, prompting the evacuation of around 50 people. Zurich police said the worker was removing the battery, which overheated and burned his hand slightly.

REUTERS