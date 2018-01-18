World Briefs: European Union would welcome British return

European Union would welcome British return

STRASBOURG (France) • European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said yesterday he would welcome any British attempt to rejoin the EU after Brexit, as Brussels jumped on speculation about a second referendum.

Mr Juncker's comment about possible re-accession comes a day after European Council President Donald Tusk said that the bloc's "hearts were still open" if Britain decided to change its mind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US embassy 'could be in Jerusalem in a year'

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the US embassy in Israel could be moved to Jerusalem within a year, contradicting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who said in December it would take at least two years.

"The embassy is going to be moved to Jerusalem faster than you think, certainly within a year," Mr Netanyahu said yesterday in India, according to Israeli media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chile churches set on fire ahead of Pope's visit

TEMUCO (Chile) • Unknown attackers used incendiary devices to set fire to Catholic churches and three helicopters belonging to forestry firms, ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the indigenous Mapuche homeland of Araucania in Chile, police said yesterday.

The dawn attacks and an ambush on police were carried out to "cause disorder" during the Pope's visit to Temuco, said Chilean police chief Bruno Villalobos.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Overdressed tourist barred from two flights

REYKJAVIK • A British tourist was barred twice from flying home at Iceland's Keflavik International Airport, after he first turned up wearing eight pairs of trousers and 10 shirts. Mr Ryan Carney Williams reportedly did so to avoid paying for excess luggage on his British Airways flight to London last Wednesday.

A day later, he was again banned from boarding after attempting the same stunt on an easyJet flight.

NG HUIWEN