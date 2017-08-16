World Briefs: Europe egg scandal costing $240m so far

Europe egg scandal costing $240m so far

THE HAGUE • Dutch farmers and retailers, counting the costs stemming from the tainted egg scandal that has swept Europe, said on Monday the total is at least €150 million (S$240.5 million) so far.

Two men, owners of a Dutch firm hired to eradicate parasitic red lice at a chicken farm, were due to make a court appearance yesterday in connection with the case.

Eggs and egg products tainted with the chemical fipronil have been found in 17 European countries since the scandal came to light, and have also been found as far afield as Hong Kong.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No terror motive in car crash in Paris

PARIS • The driver who rammed his car into a pizzeria near Paris, killing a girl and injuring 13 people, had consumed large quantities of medication before setting off, a legal source revealed yesterday.

Investigators have ruled out a terror motive, saying the driver had tried to kill himself the day before.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rouhani warns of quitting nuclear deal

TEHERAN • President Hassan Rouhani warned yesterday that Iran could abandon its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers within hours if the United States keeps imposing new sanctions.

In Parliament, he also hit out at US President Donald Trump, saying that he had shown the world that Washington was "not a good partner".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE