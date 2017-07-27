World Briefs: EU rejects refugee relocation challenge

EU rejects refugee relocation challenge

LUXEMBOURG • The top European Union court's adviser yesterday dismissed a challenge brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the obligatory relocation of refugees across the bloc, dealing a blow to the easterners' migration battles that have upset their EU peers.

The two states - backed by their neighbour Poland - wanted the court to annul a 2015 EU scheme to have each member state host a number of refugees to help ease pressure on Greece and Italy, struggling with mass arrivals across the Mediterranean.

REUTERS

Swiss police nab chainsaw attacker

SCHAFFHAUSEN (Switzerland) • Swiss police have arrested a 50-year-old man a day after he stormed into an insurance office wielding a chainsaw and wounded two staff members.

The suspect was arrested in Thalwil, a town about 60km from Schaffhausen.

REUTERS