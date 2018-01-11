World Briefs: EU calls on Myanmar to release 2 journalists

EU calls on Myanmar to release 2 journalists

BRUSSELS • The European Union called on the Myanmar authorities to release two Reuters journalists after a court hearing in Yangon yesterday at which prosecutors sought charges against them under the Official Secrets Act.

In one of its firmest statements yet, the 28-nation bloc, a significant donor to Myanmar, said the case of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo was a vital test for the country's commitment to developing democracy.

REUTERS

'Dead' prisoner wakes up just before autopsy

MADRID • Spanish morgue workers were given a fright when a prisoner who had been declared dead after an apparent suicide attempt woke up just before a post-mortem, the authorities said yesterday.

In jail near Oviedo in northern Spain, the man was found unconscious on Sunday and three doctors found he presented no signs of life. He was taken to Oviedo's forensic medicine institute and woke just before the post-mortem.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swiss petition to keep Trump out of Davos

GENEVA • A group of Swiss campaigners launched a petition aimed at keeping US President Donald Trump away from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos later this month.

The petition, headlined "Trump not welcome - stay out of Davos", was launched on the campax.org website at 9am (4pm Singapore time) yesterday and had gathered some 2,500 signatures by mid-afternoon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE