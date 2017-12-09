World Briefs: EU and Japan finalise free trade deal

EU and Japan finalise free trade deal

BRUSSELS • The European Union and Japan said yesterday they have finalised terms for a free trade deal seen as a challenge to the protectionism championed by United States President Donald Trump.

The trade deal, which the EU called its biggest ever, must still be signed and ratified by both sides, who first agreed to its broad outlines in July. Once completed, it will forge an economic zone of 600 million people with 30 per cent of global gross domestic product.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Firefighters battle intense California fire

FARIA BEACH (California) • Firefighters battled several intense wind-driven wildfires yesterday across densely populated Southern California that have destroyed at least 500 structures and chased tens of thousands from their homes.

More than 5,700 firefighters from across California and the region worked to stop the spread of six large wildfires and other smaller blazes that have erupted since Monday.

REUTERS

10 on trial in Germany over 2010 stampede

BERLIN • Ten people went on trial in Germany yesterday for alleged failures in planning the "Love Parade" music festival in 2010 when 21 people were killed and more than 650 injured in a stampede.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing. The trial is expected to take until at least the end of next year.

REUTERS