World Briefs: El Nino could return this year

El Nino could return this year

GENEVA • El Nino weather conditions associated with droughts and flooding have a 50 to 60 per cent probability of returning this year, the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said yesterday, revising its view from two months ago.

"Sea surface temperatures in the far eastern tropical Pacific Ocean increased 2 deg C or more above average during February and March, creating very heavy rainfall and a trade wind collapse from the Galapagos Islands to the coasts of Ecuador and Peru," the WMO said in a statement.

REUTERS

May decision for US on Paris climate deal

WASHINGTON • Trump administration officials will likely meet in May to reach a final decision on whether the United States should stay in the Paris climate deal, after holding an initial meeting on Thursday at the White House, an administration source said.

The group of advisers - which includes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and national security adviser H.R. McMaster - was on track to make the decision before a Group of Seven summit on May 26, the source said.

REUTERS