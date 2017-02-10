World Briefs: Eiffel Tower to get new security wall

Eiffel Tower to get new security wall

PARIS • A 2.5m-high glass wall will be erected around the Eiffel Tower in Paris this autumn, as part of a multimillion-euro plan to prevent attacks on the iconic monument, the city said yesterday.

The wall will replace the metal fences thrown up around the 324m-tall landmark during the Euro football tournament last year.

Separately, an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power plant on France's north-west coast caused minor injuries yesterday, but the authorities said there was no risk of radiation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

4 nabbed with bomb supplies in Turkey

ISTANBUL • Turkey has detained four suspected members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group in the south-eastern city of Gaziantep.

They are accused of planning a major attack.

Police seized 150kg of explosives, detonation equipment and two Kalashnikovs, Dogan news agency said yesterday, with Turkey on high alert after the New Year Istanbul nightclub attack claimed by ISIS.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenya court blocks refugee camp closure

NAIROBI • Kenya's High Court yesterday blocked the government's decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp - the world's largest - and force Somali refugees to return home.

Dadaab is home to some 256,000 people, the vast majority of whom are Somalis who fled across the border following the outbreak of civil war in 1991.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE