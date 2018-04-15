World Briefs: Egypt extends state of emergency again

Egypt extends state of emergency again

CAIRO • Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi yesterday extended for three months a state of emergency for the fourth time since it was first declared last year, the official gazette said.

A nationwide state of emergency was first imposed in April last year after two church bombings claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria killed at least 45 people, and was renewed in July, October and January.

The emergency law expands police powers of arrest, surveillance and seizures and can limit freedom of movement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Director Milos Forman dies at age 86

PRAGUE • Milos Forman, the Czech-born movie director who found fame in Hollywood with the Oscar-winning classics One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus, has died at the age of 86.

He died on Friday in the United States after a short illness, his wife Martina told Czech news agency CTK yesterday.

"His departure was calm and he was surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends," she said.

Forman moved to the US in 1968 and became an American citizen in the 1970s.

REUTERS

Weibo's 'clean-up drive' triggers online protests

BEIJING • China's Sina Weibo has said it will remove homosexual content from the popular microblogging platform, prompting a storm of online protests yesterday under the hashtag "I am gay".

Weibo said in a statement on Friday it had begun a "clean-up campaign" to remove "illegal" content, including "manga and videos with pornographic implications, promoting violence or (related to) homosexuality".

The three-month campaign will also tackle "violent video games, like Grand Theft Auto," Weibo said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE