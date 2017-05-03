World Briefs: Denmark bans six foreign preachers

Denmark bans six foreign preachers

STOCKHOLM • Denmark yesterday published a blacklist of six foreign preachers accused of spreading hatred. The six - five Muslims and an American evangelical pastor - have been banned for at least two years.

The preachers - two Saudis, a Canadian, a Syrian and two Americans - include pastor Terry Jones, who burned copies of the Quran in 2011.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie govt to build 2nd Sydney airport

SYDNEY • The Australian government said yesterday it will build a A$5 billion (S$5.25 billion) second international airport in Sydney, ending decades of indecision on the project which private investors deemed too risky and expensive.

The government stepped in after Sydney Airport Holdings declined its right to develop and run the new hub, even though its withdrawal promises to end its airport monopoly in Australia's biggest city and tourist drawcard.

REUTERS

Hamas drops call for Israel's destruction

GAZA • The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has dropped its longstanding call for Israel's destruction, but said it still rejected the country's right to exist and backs "armed struggle" against it.

In a policy document presented in Doha by its leader Khaled Meshaal, Hamas also said it would end its association with the Muslim Brotherhood, a move apparently aimed at improving ties with Gulf Arab states and Egypt, which view the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

REUTERS

Man in US kills one, wounds three others

AUSTIN (Texas) • A man killed one student and wounded three others on Monday at the University of Texas, walking calmly from one to another and stabbing them with a bowie knife, setting off panic and rumours of a larger wave of violence.

The university police identified the suspect as Kendrex J. White, a 21-year-old student who was quickly arrested. Witnesses described the suspect as eerily composed during the episode near Gregory Gymnasium, and said that when he was confronted by police officers, he did not speak or appear to hurry.

NYTIMES