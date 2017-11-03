World Briefs : CIA releases Osama files from 2011 raid

CIA releases Osama files from 2011 raid

WASHINGTON • A computer recovered in the 2011 United States special forces operation that killed Osama bin Laden contained a video collection that included children's cartoons, several Hollywood movies and three documentaries about himself.

The list of the videos was included in the release by the US Central Intelligence Agency of nearly 470,000 files found on the computer seized in the May 2, 2011, US raid on the Al-Qaeda founder's hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

REUTERS

Ex-Trump aides due in court to face charges

WASHINGTON • Paul Manafort, who served briefly as Mr Donald Trump's election campaign manager, and business associate Rick Gates were due to make their first appearances yesterday before the US judge overseeing a criminal case brought by a special counsel investigating campaign ties to Russia.

Manafort, 68, and Gates, 45, who also worked on the Republican's campaign, pleaded not guilty before a magistrate judge on Monday to a 12-count indictment.

REUTERS