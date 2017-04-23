World Briefs: China's cargo spacecraft docks with space lab

China's cargo spacecraft docks with space lab

SHANGHAI • China's first cargo spacecraft docked successfully with the Tiangong-2 space lab yesterday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, marking a major step towards Beijing's goal of having a permanently manned space station by 2022. The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft made the automated docking process with the orbiting space lab after taking off on Thursday from the southern province of Hainan.

REUTERS

2 Georgians caught with stolen cash in underwear

YANGON • Two Georgian men were busted in a Myanmar airport with US$90,000 (S$126,000) of stolen cash hidden in their underwear , police said yesterday. Officers said the duo had made off with the money from a currency exchange office in Yangon on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Six held over shooting incident in Penang

GEORGE TOWN • Six people, including a teenager, have been detained by Malaysian police to facilitate investigations into an incident in which a motorcyclist fired three shots in the direction of a house belonging to a priest in Penang's Air Itam suburb last Friday. An attempted murder case has been opened.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK