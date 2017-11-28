World Briefs: China offers billions to European regions

China offers billions to European regions

BUDAPEST • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday made it clear that China would keep pouring billions of euros into central and eastern Europe despite concerns from the European Union, as he attended a regional summit in Hungary.

He said the China Development Bank would make available the equivalent of €2 billion (S$3.2 billion) to a new inter-bank association between the region and China. In addition, a second stage of an investment fund has also been launched, capitalised with US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion), with most of it to be channelled to countries in central and eastern Europe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

100 reindeer killed by trains in Norway

OSLO • More than 100 reindeer have been mowed down by freight trains in northern Norway in recent days in what has been called a "bloodbath" during their winter migration, said the nation's public broadcaster.

Norway is home to around 250,000 semi-domestic reindeer and most of them live in the nation's far north. At this time of the year, herders take them to the winter pastures in search of grazing grounds, a perilous journey as many animals are hit by cars and trains.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Protesters removed with metal cutters

SYDNEY • Australian police yesterday used metal cutters to remove five protesters who had chained themselves to the gate of the Prime Minister's official residence over the treatment of asylum seekers detained in Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea police last week expelled about 400 protesting asylum seekers from a shuttered Australian-run detention camp on Manus Island. The camp and another in the South Pacific island nation of Nauru have been cornerstones of Australia's policy under which it refuses to allow asylum seekers arriving by boat to reach its shores.

REUTERS

Danish girl jailed over bomb plot

COPENHAGEN • A 17-year-old Danish girl who offered to fight for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was sentenced yesterday to eight years in prison by the Danish High Court for planning bomb attacks on two schools, one of them Jewish.

The girl was arrested at her home in January last year and charged with planning the attacks after acquiring chemicals for making bombs.

REUTERS

Israeli govt approves $3.8m tourist trail

JERUSALEM • The Israeli government has approved a decision to build a tourist trail along the length and breadth of the country that will expose the landscapes and cultural diversity of the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the project is needed for the country's tourism potential.

A budget of about US$2.8 million (S$3.8 million) will be allocated as part of the move. The proposed route will leverage tourism throughout the country.

Israel's north is characterised by verdant landscapes and water sources while the south is known for its desert landscapes.

XINHUA