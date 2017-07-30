World Briefs: China marks PLA's 90th anniversary

China marks PLA's 90th anniversary

BEIJING • China will hold a military parade today at the Zhurihe training base in northern China to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). President Xi Jinping will attend the event.

On Aug 1, 1927, armed forces led by the Communist Party of China organised an uprising in Nanchang against the Kuomintang administration. The day was later designated as the founding day of the PLA.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard dies

LONDON • Charlie Gard, the terminally ill British baby who sparked a debate about medical ethics, has died, his mother said. He died on Friday, exactly one week short of his first birthday.

His parents, Ms Connie Yates and Mr Chris Gard, had unsuccessfully fought a legal battle to allow him to be taken to the United States for treatment for a rare genetic condition. He died a day after a court ruled that he could be moved to a hospice and his life support could be withdrawn.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

EU takes legal action against Poland

BRUSSELS • The European Commission took legal action yesterday against what it saw as Polish government attempts to undermine the independence of judges. It has given Warsaw a month to respond.

European Union commissioners decided to launch the "infringement procedure" for violating EU law at a meeting last Wednesday.

REUTERS