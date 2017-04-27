World Briefs: Chicago shootings cross 1,000 mark

Chicago shootings cross 1,000 mark

CHICAGO • Chicago has hit a grim milestone, with more than a thousand people shot in the mid-western US city since the start of the year.

According to the Chicago Tribune newspaper, 1,008 people have been shot in the city - at least 182 fatally - since the beginning of January, a pace roughly unchanged since the same period last year.

The largest city in the mid-west has been struggling with a stubbornly high murder rate that peaked at more than 750 last year, the highest in two decades.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turkey detains alleged Gulen supporters

ISTANBUL • Turkey yesterday detained over 1,000 alleged supporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, the biggest crackdown since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in a referendum on ramping up his powers.

The dawn raids across the country came just a week after Mr Erdogan narrowly won public blessing for the controversial changes to the Constitution to create a presidential system.

A total of 1,009 suspects have so far been detained in raids in 72 provinces across the country, the official Anadolu news agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Riyadh foils plot to blow up fuel terminal

DUBAI • Saudi forces foiled an attempt from Yemen to blow up an Aramco fuel terminal in the southern Jazan province on Tuesday using a boat laden with high explosives, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

The agency said forces opened fire on the boat, which was operated by remote control, stopping it at sea before it reached its target. There were no immediate reports of any injuries in the incident.

REUTERS