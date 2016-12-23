World Briefs: British Defence Ministry loses 700 computers

British Defence Ministry loses 700 computers

LONDON • Britain's Defence Ministry has lost more than 700 laptops and computers over 18 months, according to figures released.

A total of 759 laptops and computers were lost and an additional 32 were stolen between the May 2015 election and October this year, records released on Wednesday by the Press Association show.

The ministry said information security is "a top priority" and all incidents of missing equipment are "thoroughly investigated".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nigeria vows to protect, reward whistle-blowers

ABUJA • Nigeria has promised to protect and hand out hefty rewards to whistle-blowers, as Africa's most populous country battles both endemic corruption and a sharp decline in oil revenues.

Whistle-blowers could be entitled to between 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent of funds recovered from information they provide about corruption, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun told reporters in Abuja late on Wednesday.

Mrs Adeosun said the policy was aimed at boosting awareness of financially related crime and improving public confidence in public institutions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serbia seeks closer military ties with Russia

BELGRADE • Serbia wants closer military cooperation with Russia, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said during a visit to Moscow, where he also stressed Belgrade's neutrality in an attempt to balance a historic relationship with a push to join the European Union (EU).

Serbia's armed forces have an almost 80 per cent reliance on Soviet technology, a legacy from the Yugoslav People's Army, and it plans to buy equipment from both Russia and the EU to bolster its air force, depleted by the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

REUTERS