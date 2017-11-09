World Briefs: Britain happier since vote to leave EU

Britain happier since vote to leave EU

LONDON • Morale in Britain has slightly increased since the vote to leave the European Union (EU) according to a study published on Tuesday, despite terror attacks and Brexit uncertainty.

Average ratings of happiness, life satisfaction and the sense of doing something worthwhile have all reached their highest levels since 2011, according to research by the Office for National Statistics into public well-being.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ mourns death of 'First Cat' Paddles

WELLINGTON • New Zealand was mourning the loss of the nation's "First Cat" yesterday after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pet puss Paddles was run over by a car in Auckland.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed that the ginger and white rescue cat, also described by Ms Ardern as the PM (Prime Moggy), died in an accident on Tuesday.

"To anyone who has ever lost a pet, you'll know how sad we feel," the 37-year-old leader wrote on Facebook, urging people to donate to an animal rescue charity.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tweet limit to double to 280 characters

SAN FRANCISCO • Twitter announced on Tuesday that it would double the limit for tweets to 280 characters in a bid to draw in more users and boost engagement at the social network.

The changes will be rolling out in all languages except Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. Space limitations have not been an issue for those languages.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE