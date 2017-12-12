World Briefs: Brexit deal 'endorsed by UK govt'

Brexit deal 'endorsed by UK govt'

BRUSSELS • An interim Brexit deal struck by British Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission is not legally binding but Mrs May has committed her government to honouring a gentlemen's agreement, a European Union spokesman said.

Referring to each side's negotiator, European Commission's chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: "But we see the joint report of Michel Barnier and David Davis as a deal between gentlemen and it is the clear understanding that it is fully backed and endorsed by the UK government."

REUTERS

Uber London appeal set for mid-2018

LONDON • Uber's fate in London will not be decided until mid-way through next year, after a judge said she will schedule an appeal hearing on the app's ban in either April or June. This means Uber's 40,000 drivers in the British capital can continue to take passengers till then.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot proposed two starting dates, April 30 or June 25, for the five-day trial at a short hearing in London yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

China rejects German spying claims

BEIJING • The Chinese Foreign Ministry has rubbished allegations by Germany's intelligence service that Chinese intelligence uses social network profiles to gather information about German officials and politicians.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing yesterday that the accusations were baseless. He said: "We hope the relevant German organisations, particularly government departments, can speak and act more responsibly and not do things that are not beneficial to the development of bilateral relations."

REUTERS