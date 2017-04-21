World Briefs: Bombers pretended to be aid workers: UN

Bombers pretended to be aid workers: UN

GENEVA • The perpetrators of a suicide car bombing in Syria last weekend that killed more than 120 people disguised themselves as aid workers and may have specifically targeted children, the United Nations said yesterday.

The victims in the attack last Saturday, at a rebel-held transit point where civilians were being evacuated, included 68 children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Germany's AfD to hold party congress

BERLIN • Anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is holding a party congress this week aimed at quieting a bitter power struggle that threatens to scupper its bid to win its first seats in Parliament in September.

The two-day gathering starting tomorrow will bring party delegates under one roof in Cologne, and is expected to draw up to 50,000 protesters and a massive police presence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tech giants join legal bid to stop travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO • Scores of technology firms including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft have joined in a legal filing urging a judge to toss out US President Donald Trump's latest travel ban.

More than 160 firms, all but a couple of which are in the technology sector, signed a "friend of the court" brief on Wednesday, siding with opponents of Mr Trump's executive order in a US appeals court for the District of Maryland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE