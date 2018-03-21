World Briefs: Bomb blast at FedEx centre in Texas

Bomb blast at FedEx centre in Texas

AUSTIN • A homemade bomb blew up at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio early yesterday, injuring one person, officials said, the fifth explosion in the US state of Texas this month.

It was bound for Austin, the site of four other bombings.

Officials did not say if they believed the device was the work of a "serial bomber", who police feared may be responsible for the four earlier devices, which killed two people and injured six others.

The blast at the FedEx facility in Schertz, north-east of San Antonio, was the fifth in the state in the last 18 days. If it is linked to the others, it would be the first outside the Austin area and the first that involves a commercial parcel service.

REUTERS

Maryland high school shooter dies

WASHINGTON • A student who shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school yesterday died after exchanging gunfire with a campus security officer, the county sheriff said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, hit a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County. The two victims were in critical condition at hospitals. The school's 1,600 students were later escorted off campus.

REUTERS

Two able to read after stem cell op

PARIS • Two people with severe vision loss due to a degenerative eye disease are able to read after embryonic stem cell treatment, researchers said on Monday.

The pair suffer from "wet" age-related macular degeneration, which can blur vision or cause a blind spot when abnormal blood vessels leak fluids into the eye.

The two were able to read a year after researchers transplanted tissue grown from human embryonic stem cells into their eyes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE