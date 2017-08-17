World Briefs: Bill Cosby's lawyers pull out of retrial

Bill Cosby's lawyers pull out of retrial

NEW YORK • Neither of Bill Cosby's two lawyers wants to return for the retrial of his criminal case later this year. On Tuesday, Ms Angela Agrusa, told the judge in the case that she would like to step down from representing Cosby, whose first trial on sexual assault charges in June ended in a mistrial. Earlier this month, lead lawyer Brian McMonagle made a similar request for withdrawal.

NYTIMES

Severed legs found dumped in Rome

ROME • Two severed legs belonging to a woman were found inside a rubbish bag in a neighbourhood in northern Rome, Italian media, citing police sources, reported yesterday.

The grim discovery was made on Tuesday night by a young woman who was rummaging through bins near a park. There was no trace of the rest of the body.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Three Saudi treasure hunters nabbed

RIYADH • Three Saudis may face prison after they were caught digging at archaeological sites in the kingdom, the authorities and reports said yesterday. The Commission for Tourism and National Heritage said it referred the three to the public prosecutor's office for digging through the sites after "false reports of hidden treasure" began to circulate online.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Homeless pupils on the rise in New York

NEW YORK • The number of homeless schoolchildren in New York is increasing and on track to reach over one in seven elementary pupils, says a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

Some 100,000 pupils, or 9 per cent of public school pupils, had no home during the academic year 2015-16 - up 20 per cent in just one year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE