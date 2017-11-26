World Briefs: Beijing teacher held over alleged abuse

Beijing teacher held over alleged abuse

BEIJING • Police in Beijing investigating alleged child abuse at a kindergarten run by RYB Education yesterday said they had detained a teacher, in the latest scandal to hit China's booming childcare industry.

Chaoyang district police said they had detained a 22-year-old teacher surnamed Liu from Hebei province adjacent to Beijing.

Police arrested another person, also surnamed Liu, for disrupting social order by spreading false information about the kindergarten abuse.

REUTERS

Bezos' fortune hits US$100b

NEW YORK • Mr Jeff Bezos is the world's newest US$100 billion (S$135 billion) mogul.

The Amazon.com founder's fortune is up US$2.4 billion to US$100.3 billion as the online retailer's shares jumped more than 2 per cent on optimism over Black Friday sales.

The milestone makes Mr Bezos, 53, the first billionaire to build a 12-figure net worth since 1999.

WASHINGTON POST