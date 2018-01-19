World Briefs: Bannon, Mueller reach probe interview deal

Bannon, Mueller reach probe interview deal

WASHINGTON • Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has reached an agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to be interviewed by Mr Mueller's investigators, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Mr Bannon, who was a close adviser during United States President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, had been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in Mr Mueller's probe of links between Russia and the Trump campaign. Earlier this month, Mr Trump attacked Mr Bannon for scathing comments he allegedly made, including a meeting between Mr Trump's eldest son and a Russian lawyer who was said to have damaging information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

REUTERS

Australia drone saves boys in world's first

SYDNEY • A pair of Australian swimmers became the first people to be rescued in the ocean by a drone when the aerial lifesaver dropped a safety device to distressed teens caught in rough seas.

The drone was deployed yesterday when two boys got caught in 3m swells while swimming off Lennox Head in New South Wales.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE