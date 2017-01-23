World Briefs: Baby fifth fatal victim of Melbourne car rampage

Baby fifth fatal victim of Melbourne car rampage

MELBOURNE • A three-month-old baby has become the fifth victim of a deadly car rampage in Australia's second-largest city that left dozens injured.

A 26-year-old man drove his car into pedestrians at a busy shopping strip in the heart of Melbourne last Friday, hitting numerous people and sending others running for cover.

The infant died in hospital on Saturday evening, Victoria Police said. The four others killed were a 10-year-old girl, two men aged 25 and 33, and a 32-year-old woman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bush Senior recovering from pneumonia

NEW YORK • Former US president George H.W. Bush is recovering well from pneumonia, but will remain in the intensive care unit at the Texas hospital where he has spent the last week.

Mrs Barbara Bush, his wife, was also taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital this week with bronchitis, but was expected to be well enough to be discharged yesterday.

REUTERS

7 held over Amsterdam airport jewellery heist

THE HAGUE • Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of €67 million (S$102 million) in jewellery, one the world's biggest heists, from Amsterdam's airport nearly 12 years ago, the authorities said.

The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold-up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005.

The five male and two female suspects, all Dutch nationals, were arrested in Amsterdam and Valencia, in eastern Spain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Prince William to quit air ambulance pilot job

LONDON • Prince William is to give up his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to focus on carrying out official duties on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth full-time.

Prince William, 34, the second-in-line to the throne, will also base his family in London rather than their current home in Norfolk, eastern England.

REUTERS