World Briefs: Aussie charged with weapons offences

Aussie charged with weapons offences

MELBOURNE • An Australian man who was detained during raids to disrupt what was described as an ISIS-inspired plot to bomb an Etihad Airways flight has been charged with weapons offences and released on bail, police said yesterday.

He was one of four held during raids by counter- terrorism police in suburbs in Sydney a week ago.

Two of the men were charged with terror-related offences late on Thursday. The fourth man was released without charge after the raids.

'Hitler' salutes: China tourists arrested

BERLIN • German police arrested two Chinese tourists for making illegal "Heil Hitler" salutes in front of the historic Reichstag building that houses the German Parliament.

Berlin police officers said they detained the two men, aged 36 and 49, on Saturday after they were seen striking the pose and photographing each other with their mobile phones.

They face charges for "using symbols of illegal organisations". They were released after posting bail of €500 (S$800) each. Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, who ruled between 1933 and 1945.

News host suspended over lewd images

WASHINGTON • A host on US cable network Fox News has been suspended during an investigation into allegations that he texted unsolicited lewd images to women co-workers.

The host, Mr Eric Bolling, has worked at the network for seven years.

Last year, Fox News' powerful chairman Roger Ailes left the company following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

New UK guidelines on cyber protections

LONDON • The British government issued new guidelines yesterday requiring manufacturers of Internet-connected vehicles to put in place tougher cyber protections to ensure they are better shielded against hackers.

The government said it was concerned that smart vehicles could be targeted by hackers to access personal data, steal cars that use keyless entry systems, or take control of technology for malicious reasons.

