World Briefs: Atmospheric CO2 levels hit new high in 2016

Atmospheric CO2 levels hit new high in 2016

GENEVA • The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere has hit a new high, the UN said yesterday, warning that drastic action is needed to achieve targets set by the Paris climate agreement.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said globally averaged CO2 concentrations last year surged to the highest level in 800,000 years because of a combination of human activities and a strong El Nino event. WMO chief Petteri Taalas told reporters that the time to act was now.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Danish inventor admits cutting up Wall's body

COPENHAGEN • Danish inventor Peter Madsen has admitted to dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his submarine in August and dumping her body parts in the sea, Danish police said yesterday.

Madsen, who still denies killing Ms Wall, told police she had died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine while he was on the deck of the vessel.

REUTERS

Kenyan President wins repeat election

NAIROBI • Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won last week's repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 per cent of the vote, the head of the election commission said yesterday.

The turnout for the vote, which was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was just under 39 per cent of the 19.6 million registered voters. Supporters of Mr Odinga, however, have branded the election a farce.

REUTERS